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Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
AT&T logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flags AT&T, Lightwave Logic, and Dycom Industries as the telecom stocks to watch, noting they had the highest dollar trading volume among Telecom names in recent days.
  • AT&T is a large communications holding company offering wireless, wireline and broadband services to consumers and businesses, typically seen as a capital‑intensive, dividend‑paying telecom with relatively stable cash flows.
  • Lightwave Logic develops photonic devices and electro‑optic polymer systems for fiber‑optic data communications and optical computing, while Dycom provides specialty contracting and engineering services for fiber, copper, coaxial and wireless infrastructure deployment.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AT&T, Lightwave Logic, and Dycom Industries are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide telecommunications services and infrastructure—such as wireless carriers, broadband and fiber providers, satellite operators, and related equipment vendors—whose revenue primarily comes from voice, data and connectivity services. Investors typically treat them as capital‑intensive, often dividend‑paying businesses with relatively stable cash flows but exposure to heavy regulation, technological upgrades (e.g., 5G), competition and economic or interest‑rate cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Lightwave Logic (LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc. focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LWLG

Dycom Industries (DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DY

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AT&T Right Now?

Before you consider AT&T, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AT&T wasn't on the list.

While AT&T currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

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