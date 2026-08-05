Propel (TSE:PRL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Propel (TSE:PRL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.89 million. Propel had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

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Propel Price Performance

Propel stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 282,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,652. Propel has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Propel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Propel's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Propel's payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Propel from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Propel from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Propel and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Propel to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Propel

Propel Company Profile

Propel Holdings Inc is a financial technology company committed to credit inclusion and helping underserved consumers by providing fair, fast, and transparent access to credit. It operates through its two brands: MoneyKey and CreditFresh. The company, through its MoneyKey brand, is a state-licensed direct lender and offers either Installment Loans or Lines of Credit to new customers in several US states. Through its CreditFresh brand, the company operates as a bank servicer that provides marketing, technology, and loan servicing services to unaffiliated, FDIC insured, state-chartered banks in the US (Bank Program).

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