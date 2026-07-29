ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from ProPetro's conference call:

Second-quarter results were pressured by operational disruptions , including severe Permian weather, upfront costs to activate a 12th fleet, and unexpected downtime on a temporary out-of-basin project. ProPetro reported an $8 million net loss, although adjusted EBITDA rose 23% sequentially to $45 million.

, including severe Permian weather, upfront costs to activate a 12th fleet, and unexpected downtime on a temporary out-of-basin project. ProPetro reported an $8 million net loss, although adjusted EBITDA rose 23% sequentially to $45 million. ProPetro plans to activate a 13th completions fleet late in the third quarter, supported by improving customer demand and pricing momentum. Management believes industry capacity is structurally tight, with few readily deployable fleets remaining in the Permian and most natural-gas-burning equipment effectively sold out.

late in the third quarter, supported by improving customer demand and pricing momentum. Management believes industry capacity is structurally tight, with few readily deployable fleets remaining in the Permian and most natural-gas-burning equipment effectively sold out. PROPWR’s contracted generation capacity increased from approximately 240 megawatts to 350 megawatts , including new oil-and-gas and industrial projects, while additional contracts exceeding 100 megawatts are under advanced negotiation. The business generated positive EBITDA in each of the final two months of the quarter and has live data-center operations.

, including new oil-and-gas and industrial projects, while additional contracts exceeding 100 megawatts are under advanced negotiation. The business generated positive EBITDA in each of the final two months of the quarter and has live data-center operations. ProPetro ended the quarter with $905 million of liquidity, including $784 million in cash, and said it has substantial funding capacity for PROPWR’s expansion. Full-year 2026 capital expenditure guidance was reduced to $525 million-$595 million, while management maintained its $1.4 million-$1.5 million per megawatt cost outlook for PROPWR.

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ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 4,009,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price target on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ProPetro from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ProPetro from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProPetro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 70.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,789 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

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