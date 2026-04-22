ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $286.56 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $279.90 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProPetro alerts: Sign Up

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,508.90 and a beta of 0.62. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,266 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp is a publicly traded oilfield services company that specializes in hydraulic fracturing and well completion solutions for exploration and production operators. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of pressure pumping services designed to optimize reservoir stimulation and enhance hydrocarbon recovery. Its integrated approach encompasses well design, proppant selection, fluid systems and pressure management to support clients' development targets across unconventional plays.

The company's core offerings include high-pressure fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, acidizing and flowback services, all supported by in-house logistics and digital monitoring tools.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ProPetro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProPetro wasn't on the list.

While ProPetro currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here