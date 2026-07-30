ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.14) per share and revenue of $4.5610 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.33% and a negative return on equity of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. On average, analysts expect ProQR Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.73 on Thursday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $182.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRQR has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. JonesTrading lowered their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRQR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Boer Daniel Anton De purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Filius purchased 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $516,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $988,500. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 699.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 193,260 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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