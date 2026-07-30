Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Shares Down 2.6% - Here's Why

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.27. 577,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 950,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

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Protalix BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $182.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,307 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 126.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,849 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company's stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics NYSE: PLX is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and manufacturing of recombinant therapeutic proteins through its proprietary ProCellEx® plant cell–based expression system. Headquartered in Carmiel, Israel, with operations in the United States, the company leverages its technology platform to produce complex biologics in a cost‐effective and scalable manner. Protalix's core expertise lies in engineering plant cells to generate high‐quality therapeutic proteins for rare and specialty diseases.

The company's first approved commercial product, ELELYSO® (taliglucerase alfa), received regulatory approval from the U.S.

Further Reading

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