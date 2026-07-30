Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) General Counsel Michael John Isaacs Sells 8,386 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Prothena logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Prothena General Counsel Michael John Isaacs sold 8,386 shares at an average price of $8.47, generating approximately $71,029. After the transaction, he retained 35,745 shares, a 19% reduction in his position.
  • Prothena shares fell to $8.41, below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while the stock’s 52-week range is $6.61 to $11.80. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.60, well above the consensus estimate of a $0.31 loss.
  • Institutional investors own 97.08% of Prothena, with several major funds increasing their holdings. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $23.75, despite one recent downgrade to “Hold.”
  • Interested in Prothena? Here are five stocks we like better.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael John Isaacs sold 8,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $71,029.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 35,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,760.15. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 502,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.31. Prothena Corporation plc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.91. Prothena had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,677,331 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 2,136,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,802 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 1,366,764 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $4,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth $6,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 479.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,765 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 608,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Wall Street Zen cut Prothena from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Prothena from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

About Prothena

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Prothena Right Now?

Before you consider Prothena, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prothena wasn't on the list.

While Prothena currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines