Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) General Counsel Michael John Isaacs Sells 8,386 Shares

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael John Isaacs sold 8,386 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $71,029.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 35,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $302,760.15. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Prothena Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 502,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,030. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.31. Prothena Corporation plc has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.91. Prothena had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Prothena Corporation plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,677,331 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 2,136,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prothena by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,802 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $21,658,000 after buying an additional 1,366,764 shares during the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter worth $4,342,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter worth $6,386,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 479.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 735,765 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 608,814 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Wall Street Zen cut Prothena from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Prothena from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRTA

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for neurodegenerative and rare diseases driven by misfolded proteins. The company’s research focuses on immunotherapies and small molecules designed to target and clear disease-causing protein aggregates. Prothena leverages proprietary protein engineering and antibody discovery platforms to advance candidates through preclinical and clinical stages.

The company’s most advanced program is an antibody targeting aggregated alpha-synuclein for the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease, currently in mid-stage clinical trials.

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