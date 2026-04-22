Provident Financial Services (PFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5550 per share and revenue of $225.5070 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 21.06%.The firm had revenue of $225.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $224.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52.

Provident Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $2.81 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 0.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Provident Financial Services's payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Provident Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,359,098 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $122,603,000 after buying an additional 576,673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,239,628 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 342,301 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 251.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 413,107 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 301,329 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 250,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 247.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 312,478 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company's stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is the bank holding company for Provident Bank, a regional commercial bank headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. The company operates a network of full-service branches across New Jersey, the New York metropolitan area and eastern Pennsylvania, offering a range of personal and business banking solutions.

Its core products and services include checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate financing and small-business lending.

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