Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.56, FiscalAI reports. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.83%.

Get Prudential Financial alerts: Sign Up

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.34. 1,979,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,214. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $91.89 and a one year high of $124.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Prudential Financial's payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential sold 214,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $5,314,963.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,973,657 shares in the company, valued at $197,348,010.75. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Prudential Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $105.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prudential Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prudential reported second-quarter adjusted operating income of $1.438 billion, or $4.08 per share, up from $1.284 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier. The result exceeded the $3.52 consensus estimate by $0.56, providing the primary catalyst for the stock’s strength. MarketBeat Prudential earnings report

Prudential reported second-quarter adjusted operating income of $1.438 billion, or $4.08 per share, up from $1.284 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier. The result exceeded the $3.52 consensus estimate by $0.56, providing the primary catalyst for the stock’s strength. Positive Sentiment: Net income attributable to Prudential rose to $985 million, or $2.80 per share, from $533 million, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Book value per share also increased to $90.50 from $85.98.

Net income attributable to Prudential rose to $985 million, or $2.80 per share, from $533 million, or $1.48 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Book value per share also increased to $90.50 from $85.98. Positive Sentiment: Assets under management reached $1.642 trillion, while PGIM assets grew 4% year over year to $1.491 trillion, signaling continued momentum in the company’s asset-management operations.

Assets under management reached $1.642 trillion, while PGIM assets grew 4% year over year to $1.491 trillion, signaling continued momentum in the company’s asset-management operations. Positive Sentiment: Prudential returned $743 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $493 million in dividends and $250 million in share repurchases. Parent-company highly liquid assets also rose to $4.2 billion from $3.9 billion.

Prudential returned $743 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $493 million in dividends and $250 million in share repurchases. Parent-company highly liquid assets also rose to $4.2 billion from $3.9 billion. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to discuss the results on its earnings conference call on August 5, where investors may look for guidance on capital deployment, operating trends and the outlook for 2026. Prudential second-quarter 2026 results

Management is scheduled to discuss the results on its earnings conference call on August 5, where investors may look for guidance on capital deployment, operating trends and the outlook for 2026. Negative Sentiment: The quarter included a $299 million after-tax charge, or $0.85 per share, related to the annual assumption update and other refinements—more than double the $134 million charge recorded a year earlier. This reduced reported earnings, although adjusted operating results remained strong.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential's long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential's core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Prudential Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prudential Financial wasn't on the list.

While Prudential Financial currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here