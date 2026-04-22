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Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Prudential logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Prudential's stock crossed above its 200‑day moving average (200‑day = GBX 1,104.42), trading as high as GBX 1,127.44 and last at GBX 1,126.63 on volume of about 6.28 million shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is bullish: Five analysts rate PRU a "Buy" with an average price target of GBX 1,373, including recent target upgrades from Deutsche Bank (to GBX 1,440) and Citigroup (to GBX 1,425).
  • Valuation and insider activity: Prudential has a market cap of £28.28 billion, a P/E of 7.34 and PEG of 0.40, while insiders own 0.48% and a director recently bought 37 shares at GBX 1,127.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Prudential.

Prudential plc (LON:PRU - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.42 and traded as high as GBX 1,127.44. Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,126.63, with a volume of 6,280,604 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,355 to GBX 1,440 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,450 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,122 to GBX 1,425 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,373.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential

Prudential Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,096.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential

In other Prudential news, insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 37 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,127 per share, with a total value of £416.99. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudential's mission is to be the most trusted partner and protector for this generation and generations to come, by providing simple and accessible financial and health solutions. The business has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (2378) and the London Stock Exchange (PRU). It also has a secondary listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange (K6S) and a listing on the New York Stock Exchange (PUK) in the form of American Depositary Receipts.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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