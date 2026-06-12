PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $118.39, with a volume of 2996435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.08.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 target price on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.71.

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PTC Stock Down 12.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $140.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,384,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,202,720,000 after acquiring an additional 602,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PTC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,905,645 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,028,822,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,540 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $619,901,000 after acquiring an additional 71,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,530,070 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $503,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of PTC by 17.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,505,930 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $499,525,000 after acquiring an additional 529,208 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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