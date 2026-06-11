PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Trading Down 4.2% - Here's What Happened

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.51 and last traded at $129.3490. 144,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,247,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.08.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PTC from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PTC by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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