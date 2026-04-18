PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.08.

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PTC Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $139.74 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. PTC has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $219.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.PTC's revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total value of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,803.10. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,962 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

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