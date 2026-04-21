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Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Price Up 2.9% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Public Policy logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 2.9% to GBX 998 (previous close GBX 970) during mid-day trading on extremely light volume of 1,702 shares, a 92% decline from average daily volume.
  • Technically the stock is above its 50‑day SMA (GBX 916.36) but below its 200‑day SMA (GBX 1,014.06); valuation metrics show a market cap of £288.8M, a negative P/E (-4.21) and a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (91.49).
  • Public Policy Holding is a Washington D.C.‑based bipartisan government and public affairs firm serving 1,000+ clients across major U.S. sectors including healthcare, financial services, energy and technology.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC - Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 998 and last traded at GBX 998. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970.

Public Policy Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 916.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.06. The stock has a market cap of £288.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.49.

About Public Policy

(Get Free Report)

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC. Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S. economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation. PPHC's companies work to enhance and defend clients' reputations, advance policy goals, manage regulatory risk, and engage with US federal and state-level policy makers, stakeholders, media and the public.

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