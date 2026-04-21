Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Stock Price Up 2.9% - What's Next?

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Public Policy Stock Performance

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ( LON:PPHC Get Free Report ) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 998 and last traded at GBX 998. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 22,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 970.

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 916.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,014.06. The stock has a market cap of £288.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.49.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC. Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S. economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation. PPHC's companies work to enhance and defend clients' reputations, advance policy goals, manage regulatory risk, and engage with US federal and state-level policy makers, stakeholders, media and the public.

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