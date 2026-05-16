Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.4231.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Get PEG alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $169,160.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,495,271.15. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,923. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,949 shares of company stock worth $902,747 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company's stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PEG stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Public Service Enterprise Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Public Service Enterprise Group wasn't on the list.

While Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here