Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.1923.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $160,411.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 287,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,119,736.32. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,249 shares of company stock worth $498,795 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 42,093 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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