Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.9070, with a volume of 119238 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.68.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 3,035 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $248,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,830. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $167,702.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,957,345.99. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,201 shares of company stock valued at $576,984. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 240.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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