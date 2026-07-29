Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.64, Zacks reports. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%. Public Storage updated its FY 2026 guidance to 16.750-17.050 EPS.

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Public Storage Stock Down 0.4%

PSA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.27. 1,625,363 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,075. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $335.55. The stock's 50-day moving average is $316.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Public Storage from $302.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $325.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $308,569.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,281.34. The trade was a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $929,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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