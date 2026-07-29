Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.750-17.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $291.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Public Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $325.37.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PSA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.27. 1,657,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,137. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.54 and a 12-month high of $335.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Public Storage's payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $308,569.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $459,281.34. This represents a 40.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its position in Public Storage by 10.6% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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