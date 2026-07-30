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Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Pulse Biosciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pulse Biosciences is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 6, with analysts forecasting a loss of $0.31 per share and revenue of approximately $0.53 million.
  • The company’s latest quarter exceeded expectations, reporting a $0.27-per-share loss versus the anticipated $0.32 loss and revenue of $0.40 million compared with the $0.25 million consensus estimate.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $32.33, while insiders own 74% of the stock and recently purchased shares; PLSE was trading at $34.25, near its 12-month high.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $0.5330 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Pulse Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ PLSE opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLSE has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pulse Biosciences

Insider Activity

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 660,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $12,999,987.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,211,433 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $949,283,115.77. This trade represents a 1.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Laviolette acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $295,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $295,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 74.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulse Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLSE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 804,960 shares of the company's stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company's stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

Read More

Earnings History for Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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