Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $397.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Adrian Senderowicz sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $194,400. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Douglas M. Hunt sold 8,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $69,879.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 196,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,906.66. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 132,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 15,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBYI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Puma Biotechnology

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a late‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for oncology patients. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company focuses on advancing molecularly defined cancer treatments that address significant unmet medical needs.

The company's lead product is neratinib, marketed under the brand name Nerlynx in the United States. Neratinib is an irreversible small‐molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target the HER2 receptor, and it received FDA approval in 2017 for extended adjuvant treatment of early‐stage HER2-positive breast cancer.

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