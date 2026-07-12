PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.5385.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Research cut shares of PVH from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in PVH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of PVH traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $79.40. The company's stock had a trading volume of 870,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,764. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.05. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. PVH's payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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