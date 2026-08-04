Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PYXS. Weiss Ratings lowered Pyxis Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.50.

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Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

PYXS stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $5.55.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYXS. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology NASDAQ: PYXS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company's platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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