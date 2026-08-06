Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Pyxis Oncology logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pyxis Oncology is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 13. Analysts project a loss of $0.34 per share and revenue of approximately $33,000.
  • The company reported a Q1 loss of $0.37 per share, missing consensus estimates by $0.02. Analysts expect annual losses of roughly $1 per share for both the current and next fiscal years.
  • Despite mixed ratings, Pyxis has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target versus its recent $3.13 share price. Hedge funds and other institutions own about 39.1% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $0.0330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 0.9%

PYXS opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,796,479 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 2,690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 593,853 shares in the last quarter. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 786,010 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 482,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pyxis Oncology NASDAQ: PYXS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company's platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

Read More

Earnings History for Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pyxis Oncology Right Now?

Before you consider Pyxis Oncology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pyxis Oncology wasn't on the list.

While Pyxis Oncology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines