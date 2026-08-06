Pyxis Oncology (PYXS) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $0.0330 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Pyxis Oncology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Pyxis Oncology Stock Down 0.9%

PYXS opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Pyxis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYXS shares. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pyxis Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pyxis Oncology

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,796,479 shares of the company's stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,170,505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 2,690.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 593,853 shares in the last quarter. Longaeva Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 786,010 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 482,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology NASDAQ: PYXS is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted oncology therapies. The company's platform centers on antibody‐drug conjugates (ADCs) that deliver potent mitotic inhibitors directly to cancer cells, leveraging novel payloads designed to disrupt cell division. By combining highly specific antibodies with innovative cytotoxic agents, Pyxis Oncology aims to improve therapeutic windows and reduce off‐target toxicities common to conventional chemotherapies.

Since its inception, Pyxis Oncology has built a pipeline of early‐stage ADC candidates directed against a variety of solid tumor antigens.

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