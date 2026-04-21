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Q1 Earnings Forecast for NextNRG Issued By HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
NextNRG logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • HC Wainwright projects NextNRG will post a Q1 2026 EPS of ($0.08) and forecasts the same ($0.08) for Q2–Q4 2026 (with a FY2030 estimate of ($0.10)), while the current consensus full‑year EPS is ($0.18).
  • NextNRG last reported a quarterly loss of ($0.21) per share on $23.01 million in revenue; the stock opened at $0.36, was trading down ~7.6%, and has a market cap of about $55.9 million (12‑month range $0.32–$3.59).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold, one Sell) but the consensus rating is a "Moderate Buy" with a $5.50 target, and institutional investors (10.56% ownership) including Goldman Sachs, Geode and JPMorgan have recently taken or expanded stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT - Free Report) - Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextNRG in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NextNRG's current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NextNRG's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2030 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextNRG in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut NextNRG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXXT

NextNRG Trading Down 7.6%

NXXT opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. NextNRG has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextNRG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextNRG by 2,274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 301,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NextNRG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company's stock.

About NextNRG

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG Corp NASDAQ: NXXT is a technology-driven energy company specializing in the design, development and deployment of turnkey microgrid solutions and distributed energy systems. The company's offerings include advanced energy storage systems, solar generation integration, and digital control platforms that allow commercial, industrial and utility customers to optimize energy reliability and reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure.

NextNRG's services span the full project lifecycle, encompassing initial feasibility studies, engineering and procurement, construction management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

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