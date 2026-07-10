Q1 Earnings Forecast for RAIL Issued By Noble Financial

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freightcar America in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America's Q3 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.25%.The firm had revenue of $64.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million.

Get Freightcar America alerts: Sign Up

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freightcar America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Freightcar America

Freightcar America Trading Up 1.1%

RAIL stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. Freightcar America has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freightcar America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Freightcar America by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Freightcar America by 2,843.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Freightcar America by 24.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,545 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Freightcar America by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,743 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Freightcar America during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company's stock.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Freightcar America, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freightcar America wasn't on the list.

While Freightcar America currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here