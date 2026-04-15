Q1 EPS Estimates for Cingulate Increased by Analyst

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Cingulate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Ascendiant Capital Markets has a "Buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cingulate's current full-year earnings is ($11.69) per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Cingulate's Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cingulate from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.50.

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Cingulate Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of CING stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Cingulate has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.28).

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CING. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cingulate by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cingulate by 140.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cingulate by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cingulate news, CEO Shane J. Schaffer purchased 6,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $34,317.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $51,282. This represents a 202.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Werth acquired 19,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $98,053.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 117,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $591,942.96. This trade represents a 19.85% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,074 shares of company stock valued at $166,693. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

Cingulate News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cingulate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ascendiant materially trimmed expected losses for FY2026 (now -$1.52 vs prior -$2.54) and raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarter-level EPS forecasts to about ($0.38) — signals the firm expects operating improvement versus earlier views. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Ascendiant materially trimmed expected losses for FY2026 (now -$1.52 vs prior -$2.54) and raised Q1–Q4 2026 quarter-level EPS forecasts to about ($0.38) — signals the firm expects operating improvement versus earlier views. Positive Sentiment: The same shop lifted multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 and Q3 specifically) and published 2027 quarter/FY forecasts (e.g., FY2027 -$1.39, Q4 2027 -$0.32) while maintaining a $55 price objective — consistent, broad upward revisions that support a constructive near‑term outlook. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

The same shop lifted multiple 2026 quarter estimates (Q2–Q4 and Q3 specifically) and published 2027 quarter/FY forecasts (e.g., FY2027 -$1.39, Q4 2027 -$0.32) while maintaining a $55 price objective — consistent, broad upward revisions that support a constructive near‑term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Ascendiant's $55 target implies very large upside from current levels, which can attract speculators and momentum buyers but also reflects a long timeline and optimism that may be conditional on clinical/operational milestones. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Ascendiant's $55 target implies very large upside from current levels, which can attract speculators and momentum buyers but also reflects a long timeline and optimism that may be conditional on clinical/operational milestones. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the analyst optimism, Cingulate remains unprofitable (trailing negative EPS and a negative P/E), reported an EPS miss in mid‑March (reported -$0.84 vs. -$0.56 expected), and the street consensus still reflects deep losses (consensus FY at -$11.69) — fundamentals and small market cap increase risk if operational improvements slip. MarketBeat Cingulate Coverage

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company's stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

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