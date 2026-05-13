Q2 Earnings Estimate for APEI Issued By Northland Securities

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities analyst L. Horton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for American Public Education's current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for American Public Education's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on American Public Education from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered American Public Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Griffin Securities set a $53.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair set a $58.00 price target on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.63.

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American Public Education Trading Down 6.0%

American Public Education stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $975.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.31. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. American Public Education had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.73 million. American Public Education has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,324.40. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $350,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,534,507.25. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 377,071 shares of company stock worth $20,753,569 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,386 shares of the company's stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in American Public Education by 7.2% during the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 7,432 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in American Public Education by 40.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in American Public Education by 4.9% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,209 shares of the company's stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Public Education by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,795 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company's stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc operates as a provider of online postsecondary education, offering degree and certificate programs through its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (APUS). The company designs and delivers a broad range of undergraduate and graduate programs in fields such as business administration, information technology, criminal justice, homeland security, health sciences, and education. Its curriculum is developed to meet the needs of working adults, military personnel, veterans and civilian students seeking flexible, career-relevant learning opportunities.

APUS is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education and employs a proprietary online learning platform that supports asynchronous instruction, digital course materials and interactive learning tools.

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