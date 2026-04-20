Q2 Earnings Estimate for Dycom Industries Issued By KeyCorp

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $482.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries' FY2027 earnings at $13.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.Dycom Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $436.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

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Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.2%

DY stock opened at $400.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $149.38 and a twelve month high of $445.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 265,593,055.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,903,384 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,076,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,903,375 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company's stock worth $933,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,938 shares of the construction company's stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 229,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,238 shares of the construction company's stock worth $245,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,171 shares of the construction company's stock worth $211,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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