Q2 Earnings Forecast for RAIL Issued By Noble Financial

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for Freightcar America in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America's current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

RAIL has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Freightcar America in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freightcar America from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RAIL

Freightcar America Price Performance

RAIL opened at $8.15 on Thursday. Freightcar America has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Freightcar America had a net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $64.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightcar America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Freightcar America by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 2,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,062 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freightcar America during the first quarter worth $61,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of specialized railroad freight cars, offering a diverse range of products that include tank cars, open and covered hoppers, gondolas, boxcars and centerbeam lumber cars. The company supports both new car construction and the rebuilding of existing fleets, providing custom engineering solutions to meet customer specifications and industry regulations. FreightCar America also supplies aftermarket parts, maintenance services and component remanufacturing for its own fleet and for third-party car owners.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, FreightCar America traces its origins to early 20th-century railcar builders and began trading as an independent, publicly-listed company on the NASDAQ under the ticker RAIL following a spin-off in 2010.

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