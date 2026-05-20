Q2 EPS Estimate for Bausch Health Cos Boosted by Analyst

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bausch Health Cos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Cos' current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Cos' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bausch Health Cos in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Cos from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Cos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Bausch Health Cos from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $8.00.

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Bausch Health Cos Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bausch Health Cos has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 2,922.77% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Cos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405,789 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 12,589.7% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 6,661.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bausch Health Cos by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bausch Health Cos

Here are the key news stories impacting Bausch Health Cos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.93 from $3.92, suggesting near-term earnings expectations are still stable. Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Zacks Research slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.93 from $3.92, suggesting near-term earnings expectations are still stable. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at the 2026 annual meeting, including a new director with pharmaceutical leadership experience, which supports governance continuity. Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at the 2026 annual meeting, including a new director with pharmaceutical leadership experience, which supports governance continuity. Neutral Sentiment: The company presented at Barclays’ Leveraged Finance Conference, which keeps management visible to investors but does not signal a major new operating update. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Presents at Barclays 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference 2026 Transcript

The company presented at Barclays’ Leveraged Finance Conference, which keeps management visible to investors but does not signal a major new operating update. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut EPS estimates for multiple future periods, including FY2027 and FY2028, indicating softer long-term earnings expectations for Bausch Health Cos Inc. NYSE: BHC .

About Bausch Health Cos

Bausch Health Cos Inc, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The company operates through two primary segments: Ophthalmology, led by its Bausch + Lomb franchise, and Diversified Brands, which encompasses prescription dermatology, gastrointestinal, neurology and branded pharmaceutical products. Bausch Health develops, manufactures and markets a range of therapeutic and over-the-counter offerings designed to address conditions such as cataracts, dry eye, glaucoma, acne, rosacea, migraine and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Ophthalmology segment under the Bausch + Lomb name provides products for eye health, including prescription drops, contact lens care solutions, intraocular lenses, surgical instruments and diagnostic devices.

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