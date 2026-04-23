Q2 EPS Estimate for Helmerich & Payne Reduced by Analyst

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.80.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.55. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $37.87.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $990.16 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Helmerich & Payne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 58,771 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $2,152,194.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 175,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,430,069.18. This trade represents a 25.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $33,130,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $1,596,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 144,195 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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