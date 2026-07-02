Q2 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Raised by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.56. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar's current full-year earnings is $24.66 per share.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Williams Trading set a $825.00 target price on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $941.45.

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Caterpillar Trading Down 6.7%

NYSE:CAT opened at $993.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $388.09 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $911.90 and a 200-day moving average of $765.06.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,949.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 68,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after purchasing an additional 928,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research and Erste Group both raised earnings estimates for Caterpillar, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability and keeping the stock’s long-term outlook constructive.

Analysts at Zacks Research and Erste Group both for Caterpillar, reinforcing expectations for solid profitability and keeping the stock’s long-term outlook constructive. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar has been supported by strong Q1 growth, record backlog, upbeat 2026 guidance, and Russell Top 50 Index inclusion , which helped drive the shares to a 52-week high recently.

Caterpillar has been supported by , which helped drive the shares to a 52-week high recently. Neutral Sentiment: Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the broader AI infrastructure theme , which has helped fuel investor enthusiasm but also contributed to a richer valuation.

Several market-commentary pieces highlighted Caterpillar as a beneficiary of the broader , which has helped fuel investor enthusiasm but also contributed to a richer valuation. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry’s decision to short Caterpillar for the first time has raised concerns that the stock’s valuation may be stretched after its sharp run-up, and that sentiment shift is weighing on the shares. Michael Burry says he's shorting Caterpillar for the first time after it nearly doubled in the AI-driven rally of 2026

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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