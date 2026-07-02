Q2 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical Raised by Zacks Research

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globus Medical in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Globus Medical's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Globus Medical's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on GMED. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Globus Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Globus Medical from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.8%

NYSE:GMED opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 337 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 74.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 25,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $2,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 510,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,201,733. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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