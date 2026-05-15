Q2 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Boosted by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC - Free Report) TSE: K - Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.81.

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Kinross Gold Price Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The business's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Kinross Gold

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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