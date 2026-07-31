Q2 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Lifted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of C$3.96 billion for the quarter.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD set a C$98.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$97.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$91.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$95.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$64.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$89.13. The company has a market cap of C$99.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other news, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. Also, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

TC Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TC Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TC Energy reported second-quarter EPS of C$0.94 and revenue of approximately C$3.96 billion, with comparable earnings and revenue rising year over year. The earnings performance exceeded expectations and supports investor confidence in the company’s operating results. TC Energy Q2 Comparable Earnings, Revenue Rise

TC Energy reported second-quarter EPS of C$0.94 and revenue of approximately C$3.96 billion, with comparable earnings and revenue rising year over year. The earnings performance exceeded expectations and supports investor confidence in the company’s operating results. Positive Sentiment: The company approved approximately $500 million in pipeline expansion projects. The investments could expand transportation capacity and strengthen TC Energy’s long-term growth and cash-flow outlook. TC Energy posts Q2 earnings beat, approves $500M in pipeline expansion projects

The company approved approximately $500 million in pipeline expansion projects. The investments could expand transportation capacity and strengthen TC Energy’s long-term growth and cash-flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts across 2026 through 2028, including estimates of $3.71 for FY2026, $3.89 for FY2027 and $3.99 for FY2028. The upgrades indicate improving expectations for future earnings and are above the current full-year consensus estimate of $3.55.

US Capital Advisors raised its EPS forecasts across 2026 through 2028, including estimates of $3.71 for FY2026, $3.89 for FY2027 and $3.99 for FY2028. The upgrades indicate improving expectations for future earnings and are above the current full-year consensus estimate of $3.55. Neutral Sentiment: The quarter’s reported net margin was 21.83% and return on equity was 12.53%, providing additional context on profitability. However, the expansion program will require significant capital spending, so investors may continue monitoring project execution, financing needs and returns.

About TC Energy

We are a leader in North American energy infrastructure, spanning Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. For over 75 years, we have proudly connected the world to the energy it needs. Every day, we move more than 30 per cent of the natural gas used across the continent and connect LNG exports to global markets-powering communities and industries. Complemented by strategic ownership and low-risk investments in power generation, our infrastructure delivers affordable, reliable and sustainable energy across North America.

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