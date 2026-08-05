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Q2 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts Reduced by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Vail Resorts logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered Vail Resorts’ Q2 2028 EPS estimate to $6.23 from $6.31 and maintains a “Hold” rating. Analysts overall also have a consensus “Hold” rating with a $151.45 price target.
  • Vail Resorts’ latest quarterly results missed expectations, with EPS of $8.81 versus $8.97 expected and revenue down 7% year over year to $1.21 billion.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $2.22 per share, equivalent to an annualized $8.88 payout and a 5.9% yield, though its payout ratio is elevated at 201.82%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $6.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.31. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts' current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $212.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MTN stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.70. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $141.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.97 by ($0.16). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.38%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.54 EPS. The company's revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Vail Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 201.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,123 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,235 shares of the company's stock worth $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $2,119,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company's signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

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