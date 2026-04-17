Q2 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Lifted by Zacks Research

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Viper Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Read Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $47.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -205.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -660.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at $240,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $646,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viper Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $474,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,417 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy by 452.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,991 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $63,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,087,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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