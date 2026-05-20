Q2 EPS Forecast for Oruka Therapeutics Increased by Analyst

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA - Free Report) - HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oruka Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($2.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics' Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

ORKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price target on Oruka Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oruka Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $165.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners set a $120.00 target price on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.80.

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Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORKA opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of -0.20.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Oruka Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oruka Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $432,950.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,367.45. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $71,407.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 927,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,297,861.70. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 34,055 shares of company stock worth $1,903,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oruka Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Oruka Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised multiple earnings estimates for Oruka Therapeutics, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, while reiterating a Buy rating and $120 price target. The revisions suggest the firm sees a somewhat improved earnings outlook ahead. Oruka Therapeutics analyst estimate update

HC Wainwright raised multiple earnings estimates for Oruka Therapeutics, including FY2026, FY2027, and several quarterly forecasts, while reiterating a rating and price target. The revisions suggest the firm sees a somewhat improved earnings outlook ahead. Positive Sentiment: Broader Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several firms recently lifting targets and the stock still carrying a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a price target above the current trading range. Oruka Therapeutics analyst coverage overview

Broader Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with several firms recently lifting targets and the stock still carrying a consensus rating and a price target above the current trading range. Neutral Sentiment: CEO/C-suite selling was reported on a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, with SVP Arjun Agarwal selling 10,290 shares for about $607,830. Because the trade was preplanned, it is less likely to signal a fundamental change, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Oruka Therapeutics insider sale article

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide‐based therapies for oncology. The company's proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell‐permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company's lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

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