Q2 EPS Forecast for Pan American Silver Increased by Analyst

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS - Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a report issued on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver's current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pan American Silver's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company's revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Pan American Silver alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company's 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Trending Headlines about Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank kept an Outperform rating on Pan American Silver NYSE: PAAS and raised several earnings forecasts, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Pan American Silver analyst coverage

Scotiabank kept an rating on and raised several earnings forecasts, reinforcing a bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial lifted estimates across multiple quarters and years, including materially higher FY2027, FY2028 and FY2030 EPS projections for Pan American Silver . Pan American Silver analyst coverage

National Bank Financial lifted estimates across multiple quarters and years, including materially higher FY2027, FY2028 and FY2030 EPS projections for . Positive Sentiment: Edison Investment Research increased FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the broader sentiment that profitability could improve more than previously expected. Pan American Silver analyst coverage

Edison Investment Research increased FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates, adding to the broader sentiment that profitability could improve more than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to pressure from softer silver prices and operational-risk headlines in Mexico, which can weigh on miner sentiment even when analyst outlooks improve. Silver price and Mexico risk article

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pan American Silver, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pan American Silver wasn't on the list.

While Pan American Silver currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here