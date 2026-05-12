Q3 Earnings Forecast for ImmunityBio Issued By HC Wainwright

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for ImmunityBio in a report released on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a "Buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ImmunityBio's current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ImmunityBio's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.20.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on IBRX

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.02. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $12.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.07 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,777,257 shares of the company's stock worth $64,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455,703 shares of the company's stock worth $32,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,178 shares of the company's stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,113 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth approximately $16,152,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,152,684 shares of the company's stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,001 shares during the period. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $900,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,850,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,238,360.21. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,500. 69.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ImmunityBio

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong highlighted potential commercial progress in Saudi Arabia and Greece for Anktiva, and said a Turkey launch could be next, signaling some non-U.S. growth opportunities for ImmunityBio. Article title

Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong highlighted potential commercial progress in Saudi Arabia and Greece for Anktiva, and said a Turkey launch could be next, signaling some non-U.S. growth opportunities for ImmunityBio. Positive Sentiment: The company also teased development of an AI-driven “cancer cell robot,” suggesting continued long-term R&D ambitions that could support the pipeline narrative if execution improves. Article title

The company also teased development of an AI-driven “cancer cell robot,” suggesting continued long-term R&D ambitions that could support the pipeline narrative if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are reassessing ImmunityBio’s outlook after the first-quarter report, with the latest coverage focused on how much the company can grow from here rather than on any immediate operational surprise. Article title

Analysts are reassessing ImmunityBio’s outlook after the first-quarter report, with the latest coverage focused on how much the company can grow from here rather than on any immediate operational surprise. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms are reminding investors about a May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to a securities class action, extending the legal overhang on the shares. Article title

Multiple law firms are reminding investors about a May 26 lead-plaintiff deadline tied to a securities class action, extending the legal overhang on the shares. Negative Sentiment: New and repeated shareholder alerts claim the lawsuit stems from alleged misleading cancer-claim disclosures following an FDA warning letter, which is weighing on investor sentiment. Article title

New and repeated shareholder alerts claim the lawsuit stems from alleged misleading cancer-claim disclosures following an FDA warning letter, which is weighing on investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright reportedly cut its FY2028 EPS estimate, reinforcing concerns that profitability may take longer to arrive. Article title

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Further Reading

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