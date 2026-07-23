Q3 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil's current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

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A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Murphy Oil from a "hold" rating to an "accumulate" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $35.84. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $21.86 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 3.02%.The firm had revenue of $732.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $702.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 14,700.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation is an independent upstream oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's operations encompass conventional onshore and offshore reservoirs, with an emphasis on liquids-rich properties and deepwater assets. Through a combination of proprietary technologies and strategic joint ventures, Murphy Oil seeks to optimize recovery rates and manage its portfolio to balance long-term resource development with operational flexibility.

Murphy Oil's exploration and production activities are geographically diversified.

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