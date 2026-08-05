Q3 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Cut by Northland Securities

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Northland Securities dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a report released on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Bel Fuse's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BELFB. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $324.00.

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Bel Fuse Stock Up 9.4%

Bel Fuse stock opened at $300.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $280.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.31. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $124.42 and a 1-year high of $335.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tema ETFs LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 202,849 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $67,557,000 after buying an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 489,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $162,994,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,348 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 22.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,141 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $150,587,000 after acquiring an additional 140,804 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Bel Fuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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