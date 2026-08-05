Q3 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial Raised by Analyst

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities analyst T. Jackson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial's current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for CNH Industrial's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CNH has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNH Industrial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.58.

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CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 3.64. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNH. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 915,808 shares of the company's stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 158,729 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,666,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,330,000 after buying an additional 1,774,178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 220,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,108,081 shares of the company's stock worth $65,537,000 after acquiring an additional 360,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting CNH Industrial

Here are the key news stories impacting CNH Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNH reported second-quarter revenue of $4.80 billion, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $4.77 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13, exceeding expectations of $0.11. CNH Industrial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

CNH reported second-quarter revenue of $4.80 billion, up 2% year over year and ahead of the $4.77 billion consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.13, exceeding expectations of $0.11. Positive Sentiment: Management narrowed full-year 2026 guidance to the higher end of its prior ranges, including adjusted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 5.5%, and Construction revenue growth of 5% to 10%. The company also returned approximately $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. CNH Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Management narrowed full-year 2026 guidance to the higher end of its prior ranges, including adjusted EPS of $0.41 to $0.46, Agriculture adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% to 5.5%, and Construction revenue growth of 5% to 10%. The company also returned approximately $200 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 price target, while BMO raised its target to $12 from $11, signaling potential upside despite maintaining a “market perform” rating. Analyst Price Target Updates

Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating with a $15 price target, while BMO raised its target to $12 from $11, signaling potential upside despite maintaining a “market perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: The farm-equipment industry outlook is improving gradually, with aging fleets, normalized dealer inventories and the need to increase global agricultural productivity offering potential longer-term support for CNH, Deere, AGCO and other manufacturers. Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch

The farm-equipment industry outlook is improving gradually, with aging fleets, normalized dealer inventories and the need to increase global agricultural productivity offering potential longer-term support for CNH, Deere, AGCO and other manufacturers. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted EBIT declined 25% to $167 million, and Industrial Activities’ adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%. Agriculture earnings were pressured by weak volumes, unfavorable product mix, tariffs and higher expenses.

Net income fell 35% to $141 million, adjusted EBIT declined 25% to $167 million, and Industrial Activities’ adjusted EBIT margin contracted to 4.0% from 5.6%. Agriculture earnings were pressured by weak volumes, unfavorable product mix, tariffs and higher expenses. Negative Sentiment: Industrial free cash flow was $150 million in the quarter versus $451 million a year earlier, while Financial Services net income fell 18% and past-due receivables increased, highlighting credit and liquidity risks. Analysts also caution that CNH remains exposed to affordability challenges and a prolonged agricultural slump. CNH Industrial Grinding Through an Agricultural Slump

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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