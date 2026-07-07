Q3 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Reduced by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources' current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources' Q4 2027 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.71 EPS and Q2 2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share.

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EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $129.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:EOG opened at $131.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.41.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,980 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 311 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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