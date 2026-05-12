Q3 EPS Estimates for Kelly Services Cut by Noble Financial

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA - Free Report) - Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Kelly Services in a report released on Monday, May 11th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services' current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Kelly Services' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kelly Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kelly Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Kelly Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of KELYA opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Kelly Services has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Kelly Services news, Director James Christopher Hunt purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,976 shares in the company, valued at $278,776.80. This trade represents a 15.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Layden purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 382,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,114.40. This trade represents a 2.71% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,200 shares of company stock valued at $327,137. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Kelly Services by 52.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,006 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

Further Reading

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