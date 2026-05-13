Q3 EPS Estimates for NuScale Power Raised by Analyst

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of NuScale Power in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities analyst J. Grampp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for NuScale Power's current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for NuScale Power's FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 2,066.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NuScale Power from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.42.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 13,500,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $159,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock valued at $481,029,608. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the third quarter worth about $14,347,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 686.9% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 184,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 161,149 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 103.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 609,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 309,810 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 22.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,310,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $263,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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