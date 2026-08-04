Q3 EPS Estimates for PHINIA Reduced by Northland Securities

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN - Free Report) - Northland Securities reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PHINIA in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for PHINIA's current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for PHINIA's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.21 EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.83 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 3.73%.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PHINIA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PHINIA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $76.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHIN

PHINIA Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE:PHIN opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.17. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $86.93. The company's 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. PHINIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $100,762.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,195.49. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 2,227 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $183,415.72. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $546,623.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in PHINIA by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of PHINIA by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 780 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PHINIA by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company's stock.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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