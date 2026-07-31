Q3 EPS Estimates for Teradyne Raised by Northland Securities

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) - Analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Teradyne in a research note issued on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities analyst G. Richard now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Teradyne's current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Teradyne's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $396.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Up 14.4%

NASDAQ:TER opened at $365.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $487.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.86.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Results significantly exceeded expectations. Teradyne reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.47, compared with the $2.09 consensus estimate and $0.57 a year earlier. Revenue increased 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, driven by record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing. TER Q2 Deep Dive: AI Demand Drives Growth Across Semiconductor Test and Robotics

Teradyne reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.47, compared with the $2.09 consensus estimate and $0.57 a year earlier. Revenue increased 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, driven by record memory-test sales and strong demand for AI-related semiconductor testing. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance was particularly encouraging. Management projected revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analysts’ expectations. The outlook reflects rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles, as well as continued wafer-fabrication investment. Teradyne projects $1.2B-$1.3B Q3 revenue

Management projected revenue of approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, or $1.25 billion at the midpoint—reportedly about 21% above analysts’ expectations. The outlook reflects rising testing requirements for advanced AI chips used in data centers and vehicles, as well as continued wafer-fabrication investment. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimates and sentiment improved. Northland Securities raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $2.05 from $1.92 and its Q4 forecast to $1.86 from $1.76. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating with a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $397, though it retained an Equal Weight rating. Teradyne Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Northland Securities raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $2.05 from $1.92 and its Q4 forecast to $1.86 from $1.76. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating with a $550 price target, while Morgan Stanley increased its target to $397, though it retained an Equal Weight rating. Neutral Sentiment: Key risks remain. Management and analysts noted potential margin variability and competitive pressures. In addition, the stock’s strong rally leaves investors focused on whether AI-driven demand can sustain elevated growth and justify its premium valuation.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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