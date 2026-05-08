Q3 EPS Forecast for Compass Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX - Free Report) - Analysts at Lifesci Capital boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Zhu now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10).

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A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17. Compass Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,784 shares of the company's stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 98,188 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 828,879 shares of the company's stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 366,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company's stock.

Compass Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Compass Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on CMPX, reaffirming conviction in the company's strategy and long‑term outlook. Read More.

Guggenheim reiterated a Buy on CMPX, reaffirming conviction in the company's strategy and long‑term outlook. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker consensus still leans constructive — a recent piece notes brokerages give CMPX a "Moderate Buy" consensus, supporting demand from some institutional investors. Read More.

Broker consensus still leans constructive — a recent piece notes brokerages give CMPX a "Moderate Buy" consensus, supporting demand from some institutional investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and a $24 price target on CMPX, signaling ongoing bullishness from that shop despite other changes. Read More.

HC Wainwright maintained its Buy rating and a $24 price target on CMPX, signaling ongoing bullishness from that shop despite other changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for CMPX (Q2–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), raising concerns about slower financial performance and increasing projected losses — these downgrades reduce near‑term earnings visibility and can pressure the stock. Read More.

HC Wainwright cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS estimates for CMPX (Q2–Q4 2026 and FY2026–FY2028), raising concerns about slower financial performance and increasing projected losses — these downgrades reduce near‑term earnings visibility and can pressure the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP launched an investor investigation into Compass, which typically prompts legal‑risk worries and potential litigation costs; such probes often drive short‑term selling and elevated volatility. Read More.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immuno‐oncology therapies. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company focuses on engineering monoclonal antibody candidates designed to enhance T cell–mediated anti‐tumor responses. Compass leverages proprietary antibody platforms to identify and optimize biologics that modulate immune checkpoint pathways and the tumor microenvironment.

The company's lead programs include CTX-471, a bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoints, and DSP107, a CD47‐SIRPα pathway modulator aimed at disrupting “don't eat me” signals on cancer cells.

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